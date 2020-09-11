TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Achieves $7.51 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00008911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $1,201.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.29 or 0.05084699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00036746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052570 BTC.

TaaS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

