Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) Trading Up 0.6%

Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tactical Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TBND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.31% of Tactical Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

