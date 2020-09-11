Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

Takung Art Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

