TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLTZY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TELE2 AB/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

TELE2 AB/ADR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.03 million during the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.