Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TELDF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS TELDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

