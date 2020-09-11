TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMSNY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TEMENOS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of TMSNY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.56. 44,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

