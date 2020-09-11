Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post $785.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $775.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $582.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. 53,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

