Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 281.67 ($3.68).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In other Tesco news, insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($87,024.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,127 shares of company stock worth $6,687,367.

TSCO traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 220 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,850,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,375,762. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.67.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

