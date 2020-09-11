Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 21.1%

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $329.88 and last traded at $330.21. 112,241,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 86,637,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.60 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.58.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock worth $68,226,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.