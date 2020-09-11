THEKEY (TKY) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and LBank. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $31,548.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000860 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

