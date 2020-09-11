Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -1.88

News headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a news impact score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TMG remained flat at $C$0.07 during trading on Friday. 140,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

