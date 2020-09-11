Thinfilm (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Down 17.2%

Thinfilm (OTCMKTS:TFECY)’s stock price traded down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.17. 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 846% from the average session volume of 3,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Thinfilm (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thinfilm is energizing innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm’s innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications.

