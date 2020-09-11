ThoreNext (THX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,151.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00010724 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $4,151.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00120043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00244301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.01601409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00196377 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.