Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 1.2%

Thruvision Group PLC (LON:THRU)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.83 ($0.36). 95,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 96,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and a PE ratio of -39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.38.

Thruvision Group Company Profile (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc provides people-screening technology that detects weapons, explosives, and contraband worldwide. The company offers people-screening cameras that see any type of item, including metal, plastic, ceramic, gel, liquid, powder, and paper hidden under peoples' clothing under the TS4-C, TS4-SC, and TAC names.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.