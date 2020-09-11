Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QBIEY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 21,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.