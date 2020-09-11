Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TOEYF stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Toro Energy
