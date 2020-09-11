Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOEYF stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company operates through Evaluation and Exploration segments. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

