Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 1,926 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 181.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after buying an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,075 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $7.08 on Friday, reaching $445.90. 893,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,965. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $501.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

