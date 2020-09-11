Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 5,119 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.