Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.7% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $13.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,518.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,550.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,393.83. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,058.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

