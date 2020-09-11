Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 166,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock worth $16,212,323. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

