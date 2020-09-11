Toroso Investments LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Rio Tinto accounts for approximately 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

RIO stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 231,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

