Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 594,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460,000. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 3.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 86.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 287.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA EDC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. 3,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $98.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.