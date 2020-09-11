Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,356,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.