Toroso Investments LLC Sells 504 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Docusign makes up 0.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Docusign by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Docusign by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.45. 251,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.16. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $12,198,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,041 shares of company stock worth $31,723,075 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

