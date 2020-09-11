Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Trading Up 0.4%

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.43. Approximately 6,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 34,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Torstar from C$0.50 to C$0.63 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.65.

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

