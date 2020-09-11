Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd Trims Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd trimmed its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 2.5% of Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.01. 492,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

