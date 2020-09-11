Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $65.70.

Separately, Citigroup raised Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company purchases, processes, and sells frozen fish and shellfish; and manufactures and sells instant and raw noodles, fish meat hams and sausages, flavor seasonings, soups, bonito cuttings, retort foods, chilled noodles and foods, frozen foods, cooked rice, and other processed foods.

