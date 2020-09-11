Trane (NYSE:TT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane (NYSE:TT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of Trane stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 816,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,187. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,717 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,531 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $533,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.