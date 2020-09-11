Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

TPCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Huber Research lowered Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Shares of TPCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. 75,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,559. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $430.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth $88,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.