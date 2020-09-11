Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Shares of TM stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,311. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. Trigon Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.54.
About Trigon Metals
