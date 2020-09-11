Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TM stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,311. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. Trigon Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.54.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.