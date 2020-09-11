TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.45). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 4,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

