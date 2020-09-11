TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $974,281.19

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $974,281.19 and approximately $607,292.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 82,224,967,189 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

