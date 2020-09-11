Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 28,029 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 189.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 733,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

