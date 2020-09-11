Two Sigma Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 21,586,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,831,318. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.