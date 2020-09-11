Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 13,182 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,698,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,782,000 after acquiring an additional 478,371 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,237,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,914,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 556,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,182. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.