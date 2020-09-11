Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 93,647 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 443.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,916,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,360,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 1,884,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 603,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,015,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWH stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $22.19. 13,499,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,909. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

