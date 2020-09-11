Two Sigma Securities LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,719,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,359 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.06. 3,507,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,993. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

