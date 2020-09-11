Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.56. 244,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average of $176.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

