Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 199,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 3,591,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

