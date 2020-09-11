Two Sigma Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. 2,408,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,981. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

