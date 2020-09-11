Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $1.42 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 2,955,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

