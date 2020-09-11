Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38,043.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 526,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 121.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.03. 1,818,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,939. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

