Two Sigma Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,639,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 886,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,214. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

