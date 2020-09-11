Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 59,518 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.07. 315,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.82 and its 200 day moving average is $195.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

