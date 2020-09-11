UNICORN Token (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,734.34

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $28,734.34 and approximately $3.69 million worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

