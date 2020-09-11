Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Receives $56.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of UL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.46. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

