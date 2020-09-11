Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to post $126.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $451.30 million. Uniqure reported sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,945.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $233.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $475.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $168.32 million, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $256.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

QURE traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $39.31. 340,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,602 shares of company stock worth $2,794,906. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Uniqure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

