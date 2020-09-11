United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receives $29.33 Average PT from Analysts

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Fire Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 526.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 68,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.22%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

