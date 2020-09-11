UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings per share of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.83 to $18.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UNH traded down $7.42 on Friday, hitting $304.60. 2,421,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

