US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Shares Up 1%

Shares of US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.89. 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.